Politics President’s China trip for Belt and Road Forum a success: Foreign Minister President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage’s trip to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) has been a success, achieving the set goals and contributing effectively to the enforcement of foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia seek stronger cooperation Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on October 20 as part of his visit to the Middle East country, where he also attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Politics PM meets with leaders of ASEAN member states Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on the occasion of his attendance at the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia on October 20.

Politics President concludes China trip for Belt and Road Forum President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on October 20 afternoon, successfully concluding their trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) from October 17-20, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping.