Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, paid a courtesy call on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairwoman of the CPP Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission Men Sam An on August 23 as part of his ongoing official visit to Cambodia.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese official spoke highly of Cambodia's achievements in domestic and foreign affairs, expressing belief that under the Cambodian King's wise reign, the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the CPP, and the government’s administration, Cambodia will continue to gain greater achievements and successfully hold the NA election in 2023.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and remember the support of their Cambodian counterparts in the cause of national liberation and reunification as well as in the present process of national construction and defence.



While emphasising that the tradition of solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia is an objective rule and an important factor for security and development in each country, Trung said he hoped the two parties will continue to closely coordinate in promoting the implementation of cooperation contents between the CPV and CPP Central Committees' commissions, friendship associations and people-to-people diplomatic activities.



For her part, Men Sam An, who is also Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, highlighted the most important role of the relationship between the two ruling parties in Cambodia-Vietnam relations.



She thanked the Party, State, Army and people of Vietnam for their great support for Cambodia ever since, expressing her hope that the CPV and CPP Central Committees’ Commissions for External Relations as well as the CPP Central Committee’s commissions will enhance information exchange, experience sharing and friendship exchange to further promote cooperation.



The same day, the Vietnamese official had a working session with leaders of the CPP Central Committee’s commissions, during which Trung briefed participants on Vietnam’s situation in recent times, and cooperative relations between the two political parties and their countries.



He said the CPV and CPP Central Committees' commissions should continue to promote the tradition of solidarity, thus expanding cooperation in various fields, in accordance with the functions and tasks of each party, including enhancing the exchange of information and experience on personnel organisation, inspection and supervision, mass mobilisation and foreign affairs.



Chief of the CPP Central Committee's Office Mom Sarin and leaders of the CPP Central Committee's commissions showed their wish to enhance information exchange, experience sharing and cooperation with commissions of the CPV Central Committee./.