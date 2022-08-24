Politics Minister of Public Security pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan in Vientiane on August 24, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics Insignia presented to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in Hanoi on August 24.

Politics Vietnam, Laos foster judicial cooperation More than 100 judicial officials from the Ministries of Justice of Vietnam and Laos and their provinces along the shared border and provinces setting up twin relations with Lao localities gathered at a conference in the central province of Nghe An on August 24 to discuss measures to further strengthen their judicial cooperation.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Ukraine on Independence Day Top leaders of Vietnam on August 24 extended congratulations to their Ukrainian counterparts on the country’s Independence Day (August 24).