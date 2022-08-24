Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen cooperation in border protection
The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Gendarmerie Command of Mondulkiri province of Cambodia held talks on August 24 to evaluate the outcomes of their coordination in protecting political security, and social order and safety along the shared border in 2021 and cooperation orientations for 2022.
Both sides expressed delight at the effectiveness of their collaboration so far, which has contributed to building a shared borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.
In order to promote the results, they agreed to effectively implement the agreements signed between the Vietnam Border Guard High Command and the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia.
Meanwhile, they will increase the exchange of information and collaboration in combating trans-border crimes, and promote the implementation of the protocol on search and rescue in land border areas between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence.
They will support each other during their operations, while protecting the border markers and create favourable conditions for demarcation activities and for each other’s construction of works in the border in line with regulations. Both sides will work together to protect the safety of political events of each country.
The two sides will continue to coordinate closely in dealing with cases happening in the shared border in accordance with reached agreements, while coordinating with each other in organising cultural and sports exchanges to celebrate the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022./.