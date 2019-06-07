At the event (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony to present gifts from Vietnam’s southern Binh Duong province to poor families in Cambodia took place in Ta Khmau city of Kandal province on June 7.The event was jointly held by the friendship associations of the two provinces and Kandal authorities.A total of 500 gift sets and cash worth 1 million VND each (43 USD) were handed over to 400 disadvantaged households and 100 students with outstanding academic results of the Cambodian province.Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Governor of Kandal Hun Kosnic said the support from the Vietnamese province fosters the traditional solidarity and friendship between the localities and the two nations in general.The countries went through difficult times together in the past and Vietnam helped Cambodia get rid the Pol Pot regime, she said, adding that the support from Vietnam for Cambodia continues at present.As Binh Duong and Kandal have set up twinning ties, the provinces frequently hold numerous events over the years to bolster solidarity and support each other’s economic development.-VNA