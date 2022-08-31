Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen ties to safeguard border security
The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong province and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks in the Central Highlands locality of Vietnam on August 31 to review their 2021 coordination and devise orientations for this year.
The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Mondulkiri show their signed memorandum of understanding on cooperation at the talks on August 31. (Photo: VNA)
They agreed to further share information and work together to safeguard political security and social order and safety, fight against crimes, and take part in search and rescue operations in border areas as well as in each province in case of disasters.
The two sides will also inform each other and direct their subordinate units to make timely response if there are any unexpected events, they said.
The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Mondulkiri will actively advise their local administrations about enhancing people-to-people relations in border areas. Communications will be promoted to raise border residents’ legal awareness and knowledge, and encourage them to join hands in fighting against illegal border crossing and smuggling and stay alert to the incitements and distortions aimed at driving a wedge into the Vietnam - Cambodia solidarity.
Both sides will also continue giving advice to the administrations to help with implementing the two provinces’ socio-economic development programmes.
Vietnam and Cambodia share nearly 1,140km of land border that runs across 10 Vietnamese provinces (Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Kien Giang) and nine Cambodian provinces (Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratié, Tboung Khmum, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kandal, Takeo, and Kampot)./.