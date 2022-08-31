Politics Hanoi’s friendship association to push for further Vietnam-Germany cooperation The Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter plans to further push for cooperation and exchange between the two countries in various areas in the 2022 – 2027 period, heard at its 11th Congress for the next five-year tenure held on August 31.

Politics Vietnam attends Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Thailand A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, attended the Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Thailand from August 29 to 31.

Politics Cuban official praises close ties with Vietnam Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal has highlighted the comprehensive and close-knit cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba through different channels, including between the two countries’ Parties, States, Governments, and foreign ministries.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia on 65th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on his country’s 65th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2022).