Society Dien Bien holds reburial service for fallen Vietnamese soldiers A ceremony was held at Tong Khao cemetery in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on June 17 to rebury the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives during international missions in Laos.

Society Two jailed for distorting COVID-19 fight Two people, both in Hanoi, have been jailed after spreading distorted information about the Party’s guidelines and policies on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, Platinum Jubilee marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on June 17 held a ceremony to celebrate the 96th birthday anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK and the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.

Society VBS hands over cash assistance to Sri Lanka people The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Vietnam - Sri Lanka Friendship Association held a ceremony on June 17 to hand over cash assistance worth 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to the government of Sri Lanka to help people in Sri Lanka overcome difficulties caused by the economic crisis.