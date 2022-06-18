Vietnamese, Cambodian youth boost friendship exchange
An art, sports and folk game exchange programme for students of Vietnam and Cambodia was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 18.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisation (VUFO), the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA)'s chapter in Can Tho, the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho University, and the Youth Union of Can Tho.
The programme saw the participation of Cambodian students in HCM City and Can Tho, Vietnamese students from Can Tho University, and representatives of the Can Tho Youth Union. They participated in futsal matches and some folk games such as tug of war, sack jumping, and bamboo dancing.
Speaking at the event, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Sok Dareth emphasized the important role played by Vietnamese and Cambodian young people, saying that they are a "bridge" promoting diplomatic relations between the two countries.
He expressed his hope that the young generations of the two countries will enhance connections through exchange and sharing activities, thereby creating important foundations for more fruitful diplomatic relationship in the future.
Nguyen Van Can, Chairman of the VCFA, said that in the past time, the association’s chapter in Can Tho has regularly coordinated with the VUFO to help its members with difficult circumstances, and Cambodian people, and provide scholarships for Cambodian students studying in Vietnam.
The exchange programme is expected to contribute to maintaining and developing the neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, and popularising the importance of preserving and developing the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship among people from all walks of life, especially youngsters, he said./.