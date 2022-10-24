Vietnamese, Cambodian youths enhance cooperation
The Vietnamese and Cambodian youth federations held high-level talks and signed an agreement for cooperation in the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on October 24.
President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Many exchange the signed cooperation deal for 2022-2027 on October 24. (Photo: VNA)
The event was co-chaired by President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Many.
Addressing the talks, Luong, who is also Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, reviewed past cooperation between the federations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and proposed a series of measures for stronger ties in the time to come.
The measures included organising regular exchanges of high-level and youth delegations, contests and conferences, as well as educating young people on the countries’ neighborliness, traditional friendship, and sustainable and comprehensive cooperation.
For this part, Hun Many, also a member of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), agreed with proposals for improved youth collaboration between the sides, particularly regarding those residing in Vietnamese and Cambodian border localities.
He suggested forming joint works to connect Vietnamese and Cambodian children./.