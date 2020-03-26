Vietnamese Cambodians actively cope with COVID-19 pandemic
Sim Chy, Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia has sent many notices to its chapters in 25 provinces and cities, asking them to take precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and follow relevant instructions of local authorities.
According to Sim Chy, chairman of the association, as of March 26, no COVID-19 infections had been recorded among Vietnamese Cambodians, and only one of them, who is working in Poipet city bordering Thailand, has been quarantined in a concentrated centre.
The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed five new cases, raising the total number in the country to 96.
On March 24, the Standing Board of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association warned Vietnamese Cambodians against movement and overseas trips and advised them to observe countermeasures of the Cambodian government.
In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the association’s chapters in Cambodian cities and provinces or its office via phone number ( 85588.999.5162).
Pham Thanh Thuy, vice chairwoman and general secretary of the association, said most of the Vietnamese Cambodians are traders and about half of them had shut down shops to prevent the spread of the epidemic./.