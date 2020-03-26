Society HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee of district 1 to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Ham Nghi street, as one of several measures to increase the use of public transport.

Society Infographic Main infection sources of COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam As of 10 AM, March 26, 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 148 cases. Some of the main infection sources have been identified.

Society Infographic Latest recommendation by Ministry of Health The Ministry of Health issued a set of recommendations for Vietnamese citizens on March 26 as the number of Covid-19 infection cases reached 148 in the country.