Vietnamese, Canadian FMs seek ways to boost bilateral partnership
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly discussed measures to further deepen the Vietnam-Canada partnership during talks in Hanoi on April 13.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly meet in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
Son welcomed the first Vietnamese visit by Joly as Vietnam and Canada celebrate the 5th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership, affirming that the visit will contribute to reinforcing ties between the two countries and the two ministries.
Joly said that her country attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and hopes to expand the bilateral partnership, especially in economy and trade.
She affirmed that Canada will strengthen cooperation with and support for Vietnam in responding to climate change and realising the commitments that it made during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Both sides shared delight at the positive growth of Vietnam-Canada ties across all fields, with two-way trade reaching over 6 billion USD in 2021, up 19 percent over 2020 despite the difficulties brought by COVID-19. Coordination in education, training, climate change response and pandemic control has also been strengthened, they noted.
The talks between the Vietnamese and Canadian foreign ministers in Hanoi on April 13 (Photo: VNA)Son proposed that the two sides continue to increase delegation exchanges at all levels, resume bilateral dialogue mechanisms and make full use of opportunities from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). He suggested Canada continue to open its door for Vietnamese products and farm produce, while increasing support to Vietnam during its post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development. Canada should recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passport, while creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Canada to settle down, he added.
During the talks, the two FMs shared viewpoints on regional and international issues of shared concern. Regarding the East Sea issue, both sides affirmed the need to uphold international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They agreed to continue to work closely together at regional and international multilateral forums such as the UN, APEC, ASEAN, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
Over the Ukraine matter, FM Son highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting the settlement of international disputes through peaceful measures with respect to the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Vietnam calls for an immediate end to the use of force that causes casualties among civilians and infrastructure, including Vietnamese people in Ukraine, he said. Son stressed that Vietnam is willing to make positive contributions to humanitarian support activities, diplomatic processes, dialogue and negotiations, as well as reconstruction and development process in Ukraine./.