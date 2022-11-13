Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with US President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with US President Joe Biden on November 12 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh PM Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.

Politics Meeting reviews HCM City - St. Petersburg cooperation The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg held an online meeting on November 11 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Russian city and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.

Politics Hoa Binh, Mongolian locality promote cooperation A delegation from the People's Council of TUV province of Mongolia, led by its Chairman Ts.Jambalsuren, paid a working visit to the northern province of Hoa Binh on November 11.