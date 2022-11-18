Vietnamese carmaker receives big order from US service firm Autonomy
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on November 18 it has received an order from American electric vehicle subscription firm Autonomy for more than 2,500 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles.
VinFast has already started delivering the VF 8 to Vietnamese customers. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
This is VinFast's largest corporate order to date, and one of Autonomy's largest electric vehicle orders, affirming the acceptance by the international market of the Vietnamese automaker.
In August 2022, Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles across 17 different global automakers, including VinFast, to operate its subscription services. At that time, Autonomy planned to order 400 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles and now has officially increased the order to more than 2,500 units.
Customers can learn about VinFast vehicles at any of VinFast’s six stores in California. Those interested in subscribing a VinFast through Autonomy can sign up via Autonomy's mobile app and receive the car directly from Autonomy's AutoNation pickup locations in partnership with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) or have it delivered to their home.
Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said: “Bringing the VF 8 and VF 9 to Autonomy's EV subscription fleet will give consumers yet another way to experience our brand and discover the benefits of our premium smart EVs.”
"We are excited to add VinFast to our subscription lineup and help raise U.S. consumers' interest and awareness of VinFast and their luxury electric vehicles through Autonomy's car subscription. Autonomy’s affordable month-to-month model makes it much easier for consumers to make the switch to an electric vehicle and to consider new brands and models on the market,” said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of Autonomy.
In addition to VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast also showcases VF 6 and VF 7 models presented in Segments B and C at LA Auto Show 2022. VinFast has already started delivering the VF 8 to Vietnamese customers, and the VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for global reservations.
VinFast also offers flexible sales options for customers purchasing vehicles with batteries or with a battery subscription programme. VinFast's EVs are also warranted for up to 10 years — one of the best warranty policies in the market./.