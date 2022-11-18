Business Tuna, squid, octopus export sets new records Vietnam pocketed 890 million USD from exporting tuna in the first 10 months of this year – the highest-ever figure, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam, US eye balanced, sustainable trade Vietnam and the US have recorded impressive growth in their relations over the past years but they are also facing many challenges, so their state agencies and enterprises should actively exchange views and cooperate to help bilateral partnerships achieve balance and sustainability, heard a trade forum in Ho Chi Minh City on November 17.

Business Bell rang at Nasdaq ahead of largest startup contest for overseas Vietnamese Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has joined two leaders of VietChallenge, known as the largest fundraising contest for Vietnamese-born startups worldwide, to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

Business Processing and manufacturing enterprises connect to expand markets Vietnam is becoming more well-known for its supporting and manufacturing industries, especially as the world needs to diversify supply chains due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.