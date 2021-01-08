Vietnamese ceramics go on show in RoK
Hanoi (VNA) - A range of exquisite Vietnamese products have been included in an exhibition at the Gwangju National Museum as part of ongoing cooperation activities between the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s side and the Vietnam National Museum of History.
The event spans a total area of 680 square metres in the Asian section of the site, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
On display are 73 Vietnamese ceramic products which range in age from 3,500 to 3,000 years old up to the 19th century.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the items are to be transported by air for the first time in their history. The Gwangju National Museum is responsible for receiving and transporting them upon their arrival at the airport in the RoK.
The exhibition is scheduled to last for two years through to October 31, 2022.
International visitors viewing the items will be given the chance to learn more about Asian ceramics, including the process of formation and development of Vietnamese ceramics./.
