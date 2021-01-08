Culture - Sports Digitalisation adds to visitor experience: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to speed up digitalisation throughout the sector to provide a better experience to visitors, along with enhancing communications work and promotions for cultural, sports, and tourism events.

Culture - Sports Get lost in the fairyland in Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda Coming to Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda, visitors will feel like stepping into a quiet and peaceful fairyland. Only about 70km from Hanoi, the pagoda is a wonderful place to discover.