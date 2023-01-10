Society UNDP pledges to support Vietnam in green energy transition The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stands ready to support the Vietnamese government in the detailed formulation and implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) resource mobilisation plan right in 2023, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has affirmed.

A language therapist with passionate love for Hanoi Anne Sophie, a French language therapist, has for years formed a strong attachment to Hanoi and lives with her happy family here. Being passionate about music, Anne and the Hanoi Voices' members have been spreading their love for Vietnam to the public.

First int'l school in northwest region launched The Canadian International School – Lao Cai, the first phase, was inaugurated in Lao Cai city of the northwestern province of the same name on January 8.

1,500 residents in Quang Ngai get free medical checkups, treatment As many as 1,500 residents in the central province of Quang Ngai are expected to receive free health checkups and treatment under a joint programme between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.