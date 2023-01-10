Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin helps disadvantaged people
Sen Vang (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin, has provided support for many disadvantaged people in Vietnam, Germany, Europe and Africa since it was set up in 2014.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (fourth from right) presents a certificate of merit to Sen Vang foundation. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a get-together on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people, President of the foundation Duong Thi Bich Ngoc said that over the past nine years, Sen Vang has called on and connected a lot of charity associations, businesses and donors to join hands in helping disadvantaged people.
Half of the 425,000 EUR (454,000 USD) collected during its development has been donated in three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.
Sen Vang cooperates with authorities of Tan Long commune, Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri province, to distribute relief goods to flood victims. (Photo: VNA)During the pandemic outbreak, the foundation contributed to the Government’s vaccine fund, provided rice, vegetables, food for the needy, and presented face masks to Vietnamese hospitals.
It also called on members to sew masks and gloves, and cook meals for frontline doctors of Charite Mitte and Chirite Wedding Berlin hospitals.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh showed his profound gratitude for Sen Vang donors./.