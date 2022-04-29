Vietnamese chess GM ranks second at Oslo Esports Cup
Vietnam’s chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second at the Oslo Esports Cup which wrapped up in Norway on April 28.
Chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second at the Oslo Esports Cup which wrapped up in Norway on April 28.
The Vietnamese chess prodigy defeated Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands 3.5-2.5 to have 13 points in total. He had one point less than Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland who secured No 1 place.
World No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway came third with 12 points.
It was the second time that Liem took part in the event, which is part of the Champions Chess Tour.
With the second place finish, Liem pocketed 32,500 USD.
The former world blitz chess champion, currently lives in the US, will fly home on May 8 to participate in the 31st SEA Games.
He will play in four events and is expected to secure gold medals./.