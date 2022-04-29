Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Firework show planned for opening ceremony Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has approved the organization of a fireworks display at the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on May 12.

Culture - Sports Preparations for SEA Games 31 on schedule: Organising Committee Ministries, sectors, sub-committees of the Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and local organising committees have sped up preparations for the region's biggest sport event, heard a meeting in Hanoi on April 28.