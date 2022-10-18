Culture - Sports Canadian, Belgian runners win Vietnam Jungle Marathon Jeff Campbell from Canada and Vanja Cnops from Belgium won the 70km category of the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) held in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in central Thanh Hoa province at last weekend.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese composer's works performed at int’l guitar competition Works by Vietnamese professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long were among the required performances at the International Guitar Competition and Festival Berlin 2022 which wrapped up on October 15.