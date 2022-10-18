Vietnamese chess masters shine at Asian youth championships
World U16 silver medalist Nguyen Hong Nhung wins gold in the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2022 in Bali, Indonesia (Photo: nld.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has dominated the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2022 with five titles after four days of competition in Bali, Indonesia.
All gold medals have been in the rapid chess category by Vo Pham Thien Phuc (boys' U16), Pham Tran Gia Phuc (boys' U14), Dau Khuong Duy (boys' U12), Nguyen Hong Nhung (girls' U16) and Tong Thai Hoang An (girls' U10).
The team has also secured four silvers and four bronzes in this category to temporally lead the medal tally of the tournament.
Vietnam sent 98 competitors to Bali in 12 groups ranging from U8 to U18 for both boys and girls against nearly 450 masters from 20 countries and territories.
They are currently playing in the standard chess discipline, which will wrap up on October 20, while blitz chess will be held on October 21.
Organisers will present awards for both individual and team winners on October 22./.