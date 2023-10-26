Le Van Viet (L) gets another silver medal in the men’s VI-B1 individual standard category with 5.5 points. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese chess players bagged five silver and two bronze medals in the chess standard events at the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on October 26.

Pham Thi Huong won a silver medal in the women’s VI-B1 individual standard category after defeating Rathi Himanshi Bhaveshkumar from India. Iran’s Safaei Maliheh grabbed the gold medal in this event.

Le Van Viet got another silver medal in the men’s VI-B1 individual standard category with 5.5 points.

Three other bronze medals for Vietnam were taken in the women team’s VI-B1 standard chess event by Pham Thi Huong, Dao Thi Le Xuan and Tran Ngoc Lan; in the men team's VI-B1 standard chess category by Le Van Viet, Dinh Tuan Son and Dao Tuan Kiet; and in the women team's B1 standard chess by Doan Thu Huyen, Nguyen Thi Kieu and Tran Thi Bich Thuy.

Besides, Doan Thu Huyen also grabbed a bronze medal in the women's P1 individual standard event while the other bronze was secured by Nguyen Thi Hong, Nguyen Thi Minh Thu and Nguyen Thi My Linh in the women team's VI-B2 standard chess category.

As of 3pm on October 26, Vietnam stood at the 22nd place in the Games’ medal tally with six silver and five bronze medals./.