Society Vietnam always prioritises promoting gender equality: Spokeswoman Vietnam always gives priority to promoting gender equality, narrowing the gender gap and creating equal opportunities for women and men to participate in and benefit from all aspects of social life, contributing to the sustainable development of the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society President attends ceremony marking Hanoi Nat’l University of Education’s founding President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 18 attended a ceremony held by the Hanoi National University of Education (HNUE) to mark the establishment's 70th founding anniversary (October 11, 1951 - 2021) and receive the first-class Labour Order for the second time.

Society Int’l conference sheds light on South Asia’s linkages with East-Southeast Asia South Asia’s linkages with East and Southeast Asia in the past and at present come under spotlight at the 4th Asian Consortium of South Asian Studies (ACSAS) conference held via video teleconference on November 18 – 19.

Society Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association convenes second congress Vu Viet Ngoan was re-elected President of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association for the 2021-26 tenure during its second congress held on November 18.