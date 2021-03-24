Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Chilean President Sebastián Piñerat Echenique in Hanoi in 2017. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique on March 24 exchanged their messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (March 25, 1971-2021).

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh also exchanged a congratulatory message with Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrés Allamand Zavala./.