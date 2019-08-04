At the event (Photo: VNA)

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese-based Masan Consumer Holdings introduced its Chinsu-branded chilli sauce in Japan at the Vietnam Food Day held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka on August 3.Traditional dishes offered to visitors at the event were served with the sauce, which has been officially allowed to enter the Japanese market.Speaking at the festival, Pham Hong Son, Deputy General Director of Masan Consumer, said after a long time of surveying the Japanese market and local consumers’ taste, the company has successfully developed the chilli sauce reserved exclusively for the market.Masan Consumer has so far been licensed to export and sell its Chinsu-branded chilli sauce, Nam Ngu fish sauce and Vinacafe BH products in Japan, he added.According to Son, the company is working to help the chilli sauce reach out to other markets like North America, Europe, China and Australia. It has set goal to make the product among the world top ten chilli sauce brands by 2030.Makoto Ryoke, head of the health promotion office under the Osaka Department of Public Health and Medical Affairs, praised Masan’s Chinsu chili sauce as the product has excellently passed Japan’s food safety and quarantine process in a short time.Masan Consumer also unveiled that the sauce will also be sold in Vietnam to introduce local consumers a new taste.-VNA