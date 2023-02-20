Business Vietnamese entrepreneurs need to prepare for funding winter Vietnamese entrepreneurs have to think for the long term as raising funds for startups has become more challenging in recent years.

Business Apparel sector races to boost exports Vietnamese apparel firms have been busy so far this year to complete orders, toward achieving the goal of earning about 47 billion USD from export this year on the back of incentives brought about by free trade agreements that already took effect.

Business Aquaculture towards large commodity production To deploy a national plan on aquaculture development in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2045, in August 2022, the Prime Minister approved a national programme for aquaculture development in the 2021-2030 period.