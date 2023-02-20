Vietnamese, Chinese border gates fully resume operations
Import-export activities and customs clearance of goods via the Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate in Phong Tho district of the northern province of Lai Chau and the Jinshuihe border gate of China's Yunnan province were fully resumed on February 20.
Lai Chau (VNA) –
After more than three years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the full restoration of activities at the pair of border gates helps facilitate the exchange of goods and the travel of people of the two countries.
Head of the management board of the Ma Lu Thang Border Gate Economic Zone Vu Huy Hoa said the authorities of Honghe and Jinping districts of Yunnan province have sent a document to Vietnam announcing the cancellation of all COVID-19 quarantine measures for goods, and the full resumption of entry-exit for citizens of the two countries via the border gates.
As such, the People's Committee of Lai Chau province decided to stop the application of “green zones” for import - export of goods via the Ma Lu Thang international border gate.
The full resumption of immigration and customs clearance of goods via the two border gates helps promote border economic and tourism cooperation, and cultural exchange, thus benefiting the people and businesses of the two countries, Hoa said.
The management board of the Ma Lu Thang Border Gate Economic Zone and relevant agencies at the Vietnamese border gate will coordinate with corresponding units of the Chinese side to speed up administrative reform, towards making it easier for import - export and entry - exit activities at the border gates./.