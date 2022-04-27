Vietnamese, Chinese border guards conduct joint patrols
Border guards in the northern province of Lao Cai and He Khou Border Gate in China's Yunnan province held joint border patrols on April 27 after a two-month delay due to COVID-19
Vietnamese, Chinese border guards hold joint patrols (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) –
The two sides discussed via telephone plans and scenarios for their joint patrol, while agreeing on the use of a shared mailbox to avoid direct contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The two sides set up 10 teams to conduct patrols from marker No. 87 to No. 167, focusing on the prevention of illegal entry and exit across the border and trans-border crime.
They also tightly controlled people and vehicles passing through the border gate, while informing local residents along the border about the prevention and control of the pandemic, smuggling and trade fraud.
On the same day, the Chinese border guard force handed over a Vietnamese citizen who had been seized previously to the Vietnamese side./.