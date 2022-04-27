Society Gifts presented to Truong Sa soldiers, citizens A working delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy, visited officials, soldiers and people living in Truong Sa island district offshore Khanh Hoa south-central province and on DK1 platform on April 19-27.

Society Action month for children calls for efforts in child abuse combat Activities of the Action Month for Children 2022 this year will call for joint efforts in child protection and child abuse prevention and combat, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has announced.

Society Just 34.8 percent of people in rural areas have access to clean water Vietnam is in danger of missing the target of providing 93-95 percent of people in rural areas, and at least 95 percent in urban areas, access to clean water by 2025.

Society Road users advised to avoid routes near SEA Games 31 venues The traffic police department has issued advice to road users during the time the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) takes place in Hanoi and 11 adjacent localities from May 6-23.