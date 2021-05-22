At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Border guards at A Pa Chai station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien met their counterparts from Meng Kang station of China on May 21 to discuss enhancing anti-pandemic measures and preventing illegal entries across the border.

Since April 25, A Pa Chai station has handed over 33 illegal immigrants to the Chinese side, received 13 Vietnamese citizens and discovered nine Vietnamese who illegally exited and entered the country via border areas under their management.

Both sides discussed the pandemic situation and outlined several measures to better improve legal enforcement and prevent illegal acts in border areas, and offer mutual support to ensure security and order on important occasions.

The same day, border guards at Sen Thuong station in Dien Bien joined a patrol with counterparts at Qu Shui border department under China’s Jiang Cheng border management company.



They agreed to set up a patrol team in each side along the border and informed each other about the results of border management, political security as well as social safety and order.



The two sides also agreed on time for the next joint patrol./.