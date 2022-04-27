Politics Central anti-corruption committee discusses settlement of corruption cases The Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption held a meeting in Hanoi on April 27 to discuss cases that it has followed and define tasks for the time to come.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 27.

Politics Vietnam deploys more personnel to UN peacekeeping missions Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 departed for the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan on April 27.

Politics Liberation day, President’s birth anniversary marked in Venezuela The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela on April 26 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his bust in Caracas capital city, on the occasion of the 47 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and towards the 132th birth anniversary of the late President.