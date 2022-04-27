Vietnamese, Chinese border localities look to strengthen cooperation
A meeting between secretaries of the Party Committees of the Vietnamese northern border provinces of Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, and China’s Yunnan province took place virtually on April 27.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The event was also connected to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi.
This was the second meeting of its kind, aiming to jointly evaluate the results of cooperation between the localities of the two countries since the first meeting in 2021.
Secretaries of the provincial Party Committees of the two sides agreed that in the past year, the Vietnamese and Chinese border localities have seriously implemented the common perceptions reached at the first meeting, and actively exchanged experience on Party building and poverty reduction.
They also effectively cooperated in disease prevention and control, and established exchange and cooperation mechanisms on agriculture.
The two sides agreed that under the direction of the Vietnam-China Land Border Joint Committee, the Vietnamese localities and Yunnan should actively implement development cooperation activities in border areas of the two countries in accordance with the three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border and related agreements; and jointly build a border line of peace, stability and friendship, contributing to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Addressing the event, deputy head of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee Guo Yezhou and deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Ngo Le Van highly valued the cooperation results between Vietnam's localities and Yunnan province in 2021, expressing their hope that the two sides will continue to further strengthen cooperation in various fields, thus contributing to the socio-economic development of the provinces, and the stability, development and prosperity of the two countries.
The parties proposed their third meeting be held in the first half of 2023./.