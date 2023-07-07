Border guards of the northern province of Dien Bien and Chinese province of Yunnan hold a joint patrol on July 7. (Photo:VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) - Border guard units from the northern Vietnamese province of Dien Bien and the Chinese province of Yunnan carried out a joint patrol on July 7 to promote coordination in border management and protection, maintaining security and order in border areas.



The two sides patrolled the Vietnam - China border line from border markers 2 to 3 with a total length of over 3km. This is their regular activity to maintain stability and order in the border area of Muong Nhe district in Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Jiangcheng district of China's Yunnan province.



During the patrol, they reviewed the system of border markers as well as exchanging information related to border management and protection.



At the end of the patrol, they agreed to continue similar activities to guarantee border security./.