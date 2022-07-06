Vietnamese, Chinese communist party officials hold talks
Views of the online talks (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hold an online talks with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on July 6.
During the talks, the Vietnamese party official conveyed the best regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other senior Vietnamese leaders to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders; and congratulated the CPC on its 101st founding anniversary (July 1, 1921-2022) and achievements the Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the CPC.
Trung also exchanged views with his Chinese counterpart on specific cooperation measures between the two Parties in the coming time, including implementing land border agreements to facilitate cross-border trade activities, and enhancing peace and cooperation in the East Sea.
He also thanked the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department for its provision of medical equipment and supplies for Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Liu, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam's achievements in Party building, socio-economic development, and anti-corruption work.
The two sides spotlighted the positive development of the relationship between the two Parties and countries, saying that this was reflected by regular exchanges and meetings between their senior leaders; and cooperation among ministries, sectors and localities of the two nations.
They agreed to continue realising the common perceptions of high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries; and work closely to contribute to promoting the implementation of bilateral cooperation plans, including maintaining high-level exchanges and meetings; organising theoretical seminars between the two Parties; and strengthening cooperation in training cadres and connections between ministries, sectors and local Party committees of the two countries./.