Videos Party chief welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying a two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the host counterpart Bui Thanh Son. On July 6, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for the Russian top diplomat.

Politics Party chief receives Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hanoi on July 6.

Politics Supreme People’s Procuracy asked to continue renovating to meet judicial reform requirements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 urged the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue renovating its operation to meet the requirements of judicial reform and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 6.