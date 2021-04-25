Politics Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, the first in-person meeting of its kind in 2021.

Politics PM meets Cambodian, Singaporean, Malaysian counterparts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held separate meetings with his Cambodian, Singaporean and Malaysian counterparts on April 24, on the occasion of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta.

Politics PM receives ASEAN Secretary General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, while attending the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the office of the grouping’s secretariat in Jakarta on April 24, received Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

Politics Cambodian leader thanks Vietnam for sympathies over COVID-19 President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of the country Hun Sen has expressed his gratitude to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong for the latter’s message of sympathies over the COVID-19 situation in Cambodia.