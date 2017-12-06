Enterprises of Vietnam and China have signed principle contracts on watermelon trade in 2018 and the following years. (Photo: VNA)

– Enterprises of Vietnam and China have signed principle contracts on watermelon trade in 2018 and the following years at a conference held in the central province of Quang Ngai on December 6.The event was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in conjunction with Quang Ngai province and China’s Guangxi province.During the conference, representatives from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region briefed participants on demand and regulations related to fruit export to China.In 2016, China imported 200,000 tonnes of watermelon in 2016, and Vietnam was the main supplier.Deputy Director of Quang Ngai province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Ngoc Thuong stressed the involvement of various parties in solving difficulties for farm produce, including watermelon, as well as orientations for farmers in production, helping improve the quality of agricultural products and increase added values of products.He proposed the trade ministry and Chinese firms increase support for market surveys and study on fruits and vegetables for export in countries signing trade contracts.-VNA