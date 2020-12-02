Sci-Tech 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science held in Binh Dinh The Rencontres du Vietnam, a non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, is organising the 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science (VSSS) at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in the central province of Binh Dinh.

Sci-Tech Viettel named best mobile service provider in Vietnam Viettel Telecom, a subsidiary of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group, took the lead among four mobile service providers in Vietnam in terms of mobile service in September, according to the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech 14 million USD worth of investment pledged in Techfest 2020 The Techfest Vietnam 2020, which wrapped up on November 29, saw over 120 connections and about 14 million USD worth of investment committed for innovative and startup projects.