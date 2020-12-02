Vietnamese, Chinese firms meet online to discuss supply, demand of technologies
Vietnamese and Chinese firms joined an online meeting on December 2 that aimed to match supply and demand for technologies and equipment.
Vietnamese and Chinese firms join an online meeting on December 2 that aims to match supply and demand for technologies and equipment. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) - Vietnamese and Chinese firms joined an online meeting on December 2 that aimed to match supply and demand for technologies and equipment.
Held by the Science-Technology and Innovation Centre under the Hai Phong Department of Science and Technology, the gathering helped businesses in the city and nearby provinces such as Hai Duong and Nam Dinh select suitable technologies and equipment from China, said the department director's Duong Ngoc Tuan.
According to Huang Lihong, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Technology Innovation Centre, Shanghai has cooperated with Vietnamese units, including those in Hai Phong, in the fields of technologies and equipment since 2010 through training, research, and technology transfer.
The centre has held similar events with enterprises from Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK)./.