Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City's leader meets with Director of Asia Competitiveness Institute Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received Prof. Paul Cheng, Director of the Asia Competitiveness Institute and Pofessor of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore, who is visiting the city to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2022.

Politics Vietnam kicks off training course for UN staff officers The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 14 held an opening ceremony for its second training course for UN staff officers with the support of the US’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI).