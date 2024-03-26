Politics Party leader holds phone talks with Russian President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26, during which the two leaders discussed and agreed on several major orientations to step up bilateral cooperation in the coming time in many fields such as security-defence, trade, culture, and tourism.

Politics Senior Party official receives DPRK guest Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hanoi on March 26.

Politics Da Nang to promote semiconductor cooperation with US: Official Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang Ho Ky Minh on March 26 hosted a reception for US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns, during which he expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with the US in the semiconductor industry.

Politics Vietnam, UK agree to better tap cooperation potential Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and visiting Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Philip Barton shared the view on the need for Vietnam and the UK to enhance cooperation in various spheres.