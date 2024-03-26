Vietnamese, Chinese front officials discuss ways to deepen ties
At the talks in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 26 for Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wu Xinbao, affirming the construction and development of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy and long-term strategy.
Thuy expressed his belief that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping as its core, will continue to achieve even greater victories, building China into a prosperous, modern, civilised and democratic socialist country with an increasingly important position on the international stage.
He highlighted the growing bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, increased exchanges between Party and Government agencies in diplomacy and national defence, and favourable relationship between border localities of the two countries.
Wu, for his part, informed the host about his talks with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation for the 2024-2026 period. He said the delegation had also surveyed the business environment in Vietnam as a number of Shanghai enterprises are keen on expanding cooperation with the world and Vietnam is a destination of particular interest to them.
At the talks with Chairwoman of the VFF Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong, Wu said the MoU will establish a long-term framework for collaboration between the two committees. He expected that Shanghai and Hanoi would continue fostering economic and trade collaboration, thereby strengthening exchanges and mutual understanding.
Huong hoped that both sides would engage in more activities to share experiences in fulfilling the political tasks of the two cities, contributing to further consolidating their friendly and cooperative ties.
In the morning of the same day, Vice Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong held a working session with the Chinese delegation, during which they shared experiences in the front affairs and city development, including building infrastructure and improving citizens’ well-being./.