Vietnamese, Chinese front organisations cement ties
Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Zou Jiayi co-chaired a teleconference between the two sides on April 29.
The Vietnamese participants in the teleconference bewteen the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Zou Jiayi co-chaired a teleconference between the two sides on April 29.
Congratulating Vietnam’s achievements in the COVID-19 combat and socio-economic development, Zou affirmed that as neighbouring countries, Vietnam and China always keep in mind the “Four Goods” spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners”, which is the basis for further intensifying the VFF - CPPCC cooperation.
He suggested that depending on the COVID-19 situation, the two sides should flexibly organise friendship exchanges such as online meetings and phone talks between the two organisations and their countries’ border provinces.
On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, Tai thanked the Chinese Party, Government, and people for donating a large volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam. He also highly valued the CPPCC’s achievements in the recent past and expressed his belief that the Chinese organisation will obtain more successes in the time ahead.
Voicing his support for the Chinese official’s opinions, he said he hopes the two sides will organise high-level mutual visits soon, stressing that the VFF Central Committee is ready to work with the CPPCC National Committee to maintain contact in flexible forms.
Both sides should also press on with implementing the common perceptions reached at the phone talks in early September 2021 between Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee, and Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, thereby continuing to develop bilateral cooperation in a result-oriented manner.
In addition, it is also necessary to further encouraging VFF and CPPCC committees at all levels and their member organisations to increase communications about the two countries’ friendship, thus contributing to the relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples, according to Tai./.