Travel Sustainable tourism an inevitable trend: Insiders With more than 5,000 accommodation establishments receiving Travel Sustainable badge of Booking.com, Vietnam is among the top five countries in Asia-Pacific region with the highest number of the providers of this kind of service recognised for their efforts to operate more sustainably.

Travel Companies suggest opening more tourism representative offices abroad Travel companies have suggested opening more tourism representative offices abroad, with priority to China, Thailand, India, Europe and the US, in an attempt to boost the attraction of foreign tourists now that the bottleneck in the field of visa has been removed.

Travel Tuan Chau Island - Beauty on the edge of Ha Long Bay Located about two kilometres from downtown Ha Long city, Tuan Chau Island is a perfect getaway for tourists due to its stunning natural surroundings, and has become a driving force for Quang Ninh province’s tourism development in recent times.

Travel Ninh Binh launches smart tourism application for visitors The northern province of Ninh Binh’s Department of Tourism has freshly introduced a mobile application developed specifically for tourists named “Ninhbinhtourisminfo.”