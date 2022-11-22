Vietnamese, Chinese localities promote trade connections
Lao Cai (VNA) – Despite growing uncertainties in the global economy, China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation has continued to develop and achieved positive results, General Secretary of the China Chamber of International Commerce's Yunnan branch Mu Jiansheng has said.
He made the statement at an international conference on agricultural products and fruits for export which was held in the northern province of Lao Cai and the Chinese province of Yunnan on November 21.
Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while China has maintained its position as Vietnam's largest trading partner for many years, Mu said.
According to China’s General Administration of Customs, trade turnover between China and Vietnam reached 90.3 billion USD between January and May.
The Chinese official suggested the two sides encourage enterprises to accelerate the green transition, support the use of renewable and new energies and promote the development of digital platforms and build infrastructure.
According to Ha Duc Binh, director of the Lao Cai Trade and Industry Promotion Centre, Lao Cai continues to affirm its role as one of the important bridges connecting localities of Vietnam and ASEAN countries with the Chinese market, with an improved transport infrastructure system. The province also pays particular attention to customs clearance activities at border gates.
An online trade exchange was held between 35 enterprises from Vietnam and China within the framework of the event. It offers an opportunity for Vietnamese firms which engage in logistics and import-export activities to meet with partners from Yunnan and some neighbouring provinces, thus promoting cooperation and trade connections between the two sides' enterprises./.
