Business Vietnam launches e-commerce app for mechanical industry An e-commerce app for Vietnam’s mechanical industry has been officially launched with the expectation of bringing digital transformation closer to people's lives.

Business 39 foreign suppliers register tax in Vietnam A total of 39 foreign suppliers have registered tax in Vietnam via the portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques, according to the Tax Agency for Large Businesses at the General Department of Taxation.

Business China expected to remain largest importer of Vietnamese pangasius in 2022 China is expected to stay the largest export market for Vietnamese pangasius this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).