Vietnamese, Chinese localities step up trade exchange
At the conference. (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – Trade promotion agencies of the northern border province of Lao Cai and the Chinese province of Zhejiang’s Hangzhou city on November 19 organised an international conference on exports and trade exchange in both virtual and face-to-face forms.
The event gathered 138 enterprises from 15 provinces and cities of Vietnam and nearly 100 businesses from China’s Zhejiang, Tianjin, Shanghai, Beijing, and Yunnan.
Head of Lao Cai’s centre for industrial promotion and trade promotion Ha Duc Binh said the conference aimed to boost trade exchange and commercial cooperation between the localities, offering chances for Vietnamese suppliers, exporters, and logistics businesses to meet partners from Zhejiang and its neighbouring Chinese provinces. Therefore, export cooperation between Vietnam and Zhejiang would be enhanced, he added.
As heard at the conference, transportation by air, road and railway between Vietnam and Zhejiang is very convenient, with goods delivery time between the two sides ranging from one to two days by road and railway.
Products displayed at the event. (Photo: VNA)According to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, two-way trade between Vietnamese provinces and Zhejiang in 2020 exceeded 8.11 billion USD.
Zhejiang's major exports to Vietnam include fabric products, textiles; steel frames; velvet, feather; electrical components; machinery and components for the textile and garment sector; paper and ceramic tiles. Meanwhile, it mainly imports from Vietnam textiles; iron and steel; rubber; plastic beads; food; clinker; and limestone.
The trade exchange of agricultural products and fruits between the two sides has so far remained modest./.