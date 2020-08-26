Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to boost ties in border gate-related issues
The talks between Cao Bang and Baise officials on August 26 (Photo: VNA)
Cao Bang (VNA) – Officials from Vietnam’s northern border province of Cao Bang and Baise city of China’s Guangxi province had talks on August 26 to discuss cooperation in border gates’ activities.
The Cao Bang delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hai Hoa while the Baise side by Vice Mayor of the city Shi Guohuai.
On March 22, 2019, the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Cao Bang People’s Committee signed the minutes of their discussion, in which they agreed to upgrade the pair of Vietnam’s Tra Linh and China’s Longbang into international border gates and open the Na Doong – Na Ray border crossing on the basis of mutual benefit and common development.
After discussing cooperation in border gate-related issues, Cao Bang and Baise officials signed the talks’ minutes.
Accordingly, the Chinese side will propose its higher-level competent agencies soon complete internal procedures and send replies to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and Cao Bang’s administration about the upgrade of Tra Vinh – Longbang border gates. The two sides will also propose relevant agencies allow the temporary opening of the Na Doong – Na Ray border crossing.
Regarding the opening of the Dinh Phong – Xinxing border crossing, the officials agreed to promote related procedures and assign their district-level authorities to propose the opening of this crossing so as to facilitate the exchange of goods between their border residents.
Cao Bang and Baise also concurred in establishing a mechanism for meetings to serve management of border gates, building plans to create the best business environment in border gate areas, and facilitating customs clearance procedures./.