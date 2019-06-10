The delegation from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Science (AMS) (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh on June 10 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Science (AMS).At the event, Major General Cui Lianjie, head of the Chinese delegation, informed Vinh of the outcomes of the working session with the Institute for Defence Strategy of Vietnam, during which both sides reached consensus on the first draft of the scientific research cooperation project on collecting documents and exhibits on friendship between the armies of Vietnam and China, and solidarity thoughts of Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong during the resistance wars against France and the US.Cui said they also discussed a plan to study several historical locations in Vietnam for the project in the coming time.Vinh spoke highly of the initial results of cooperation between the Institute for Defence Strategy of Vietnam and the AMS, while asking Vietnam’s competent agencies to continue coordination and create conditions for the Chinese delegation to study in Vietnam.He said that the project is practical and contributes to the traditional friendship between the two nations.He suggested both sides work to complete the joint research project towards the 70th celebration of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2020).-VNA