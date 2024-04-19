At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam held talks with Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong in Hanoi on April 19.

Lam underlined the significance of the State visit to Vietnam by Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12-13, 2023, saying that it continued to affirm that the two Parties and countries share similarities in ideological foundations and socialism building goals, and both nations are striving for the interests and well-being of their people.

He also outlined major directions and specific measures aimed at enhancing political trust and cooperation among ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries in the new phase.

The talks also aimed to continue realising a joint statement on deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, the Vietnamese minister said.

To enhance mutual understanding and comprehensive cooperation between the two ministries in the future, Lam briefed the guest about the management and detention of prisoners; the education, re-education and policies for prisoners by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).

He suggested the Chinese side assist the MoPS in sharing information and experience in building, managing, and applying digitalisation in judicial affairs and managing detention centres and prisoners.

The MoPS wants to send a delegation from its Department of Prison Management to work with units of the Chinese Ministry of Justice to learn their experience in these fields, and discuss cooperation directions with the Bureau of Prison Administration of China, he said.

He Rong, for her part, affirmed that cooperation in law enforcement and judicial matters between China and Vietnam has been growing, aiming toward the goal of governing and managing their countries by law, and ensuring satisfaction among citizens of both nations.

She expressed her desire for the two ministries to further enhance their cooperative ties in areas where they share similar functions and tasks.

The host and guest vowed to soon complete the approval of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Vietnam and China, as well as the contents agreed by the two ministries.

Concluding the talks, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the MoPS and the Chinese Ministry of Justice./.