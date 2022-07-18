Politics PM suggests bringing Vietnam-Laos economic cooperation on par with political ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and Laos further coordinate to seek solutions to bring economic cooperation on par with their special political ties, while receiving Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Senior Vietnamese leaders receive Orders of Laos A ceremony was held at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi on July 18 to present Laos’ National Gold Order and its first-class Freedom Order (Issara) to several senior Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to relationship with Laos: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence ties Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.