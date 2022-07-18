Vietnamese, Chinese Parties intensify cooperation in personnel training
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission, held online talks with Chen Xi, Politburo member, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Secretariat, and head of its Organisation Department, and Rector of the CPC’s Central Party School.
Mai expressed her pleasure to conduct the talks on the occasion of the CPC's 101st anniversary (July 1), and congratulated the Chinese people on their great achievements under the leadership of the CPC. She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State believe that the Chinese Party and State will successfully carry out their goals of building the Party and the nation, firstly the successful organisation of the 20th Party Congress in the second half of this year.
She gave an overview of important results in the implementation of the major goals and orientations set by the CPV’s 13th National Congress, with focus on Party building and rectification.
Regarding the relationship between the two Parties and countries, Mai affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to inheriting and promoting the traditional friendship established by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Chinese President Mao Zedong and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ senior leaders.
She appreciated the positive developments in the Vietnam - China relations over the past time and suggested the two sides continue to strengthen political trust, maintain high-level exchanges and contacts; promote substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the fields of economics, trade and investment; and work together to maintain a peaceful and stable environment.
Regarding cooperation between the agencies, Mai spoke highly of their specific collaboration activties, especially in the implementation of the cadre training cooperation plan between the two Parties in the 2016 - 2020 period, while proposing both sides continue to actively implement effectively the plan in the new period.
For his part, Chen Xi affirmed that China is willing to work with Vietnam to well implement the high-level common perception, through concrete actions, to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.
Chen suggested the two sides deepen the exchange of theoretical and practical experience on Party building in the new situation, coordinate in the implementation of cadre training programmes and plans between the two Parties. He also briefed the Vietnamese official on the lessons the CPC has learned in the Party building work its 19th National Congress.
The two sides agreed to continue to closely coordinate and make more efforts to effectively implement the agreements signed by their senior leaders, in order to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership healthily, stably and sustainably, for the long-term interests of the two Parties, countries and peoples./.