President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, September 8 (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges, especially in border areas.



The consensus was reached by President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang during their phone talks on September 8.



Chien said that over the past time, Vietnam - China relations have continued to develop positively. High-level contacts, exchanges and cooperation between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries have been promoted, contributing to consolidating friendship and political trust, he said, adding that economic and trade links have also been growing despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang during their phone talks on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

He said he hopes that collaboration between the VFF and the CPPCC would be further bolstered, thereby enhancing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.



The two sides would continue to organise high-level delegation exchanges when the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control and prepare for a friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee as well as another between the fatherland fronts of seven Vietnamese provinces and two provinces/autonomous regions of China that share the borderline in suitable times next year.



For his part, Wang agreed with the VFF leader's proposal on enhancing collaboration and exchanges between the two sides, particularly stepping up exchanges between Chinese people’s political consultative organisations and Vietnam's front organisations in border areas.



He said that the two sides should continue to increase people-to-people exchanges and friendly meetings between young people of the two countries and disseminate information on the traditional bilateral friendship, thus constantly reinforcing mutual trust between the Chinese and Vietnamese people, especially the young generations./.