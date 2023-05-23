Vietnamese, Chinese publishing houses sign deals
Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the People's Publishing House of China signed a cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period, and a copyright contract for the second volume of the book “Xi Jinping Tells Stories” on May 23 in Hanoi.
The two publishing houses have set up and maintained cooperative ties since the 1960s.
As important publishing units of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of China, the two sides have implemented effective cooperation in the field of publishing, and made positive contributions to cultural exchange between the people of Vietnam and China.
Under the newly-signed agreement, the two agencies will cooperate in building a mechanism for exchange and publication consultation with the periodic provision and introduction of necessary information related to publications. They will also introduce key books that are typical of each party; form a Vietnam-China publishing exchange forum with activities such as seminars and talks; and set up a copyright representation service mechanism.
The two sides will promote personnel training, and support each other in participating in international book fairs and professional activities held in Vietnam and China./.