Vietnamese, Chinese youth promote traditional friendship

Beijing (VNA) – A dialogue between Vietnamese and Chinese youth on inheriting the revolutionary tradition was held on June 9 in Sanming city, China's Fujian province, offering a platform for both countries' young people to exchange views and strengthen mutual understanding.



The event was part of the “Red Study Tour” programme, aimed at helping participants gain deeper insights into the revolutionary history and traditional friendship between Vietnam and China.



Addressing the dialogue, Nguyen Thai Trung, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China, encouraged young people from both countries to share their understanding and expectations regarding the history, culture and development of Vietnam and China while respecting each other’s perspectives.



He said in-depth exchanges will help young people share experiences, foster understanding and build consensus, thereby laying a foundation for stronger friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



The diplomat expressed his hope that Vietnamese students in China will continue to serve as an important bridge connecting the two nations and promoting bilateral friendship so that more Vietnamese and Chinese people, as well as those from other countries, can gain a better understanding of both countries and their close-knit ties.



During the dialogue, youth representatives from the two sides shared the view that Vietnam and China have maintained not only close exchanges throughout history but also extensive cooperation in various fields such as culture, education and the economy.



They noted that younger generations are not only a witness to the traditional friendship between the two countries but also its inheritor and future builder.



Speaking on behalf of Vietnamese youth, Phan Thi Phuong described the Vietnam – China friendship as a valuable asset and a priceless spiritual legacy. She stressed the need for young people of both countries to make full use of exchange opportunities, enhance mutual understanding and contribute to preserving bilateral ties.



Participants agreed that inheriting and passing on the spirit of Vietnam – China friendship to future generations is not merely a slogan but a great responsibility. They expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand in areas such as the economy, science – technology, and education, with youth serving as an important driver.



Nguyen Hong Van, another Vietnamese youth representative, called on young people of both countries to work together to uphold and promote friendship and exchanges so that the relationship of being “both comrades and brothers” continues to flourish in the new era.



Meanwhile, Chinese youth representative Tian Xiaobei said the dialogue helped sow the seeds of friendship among young people from the two countries. She expressed her hope that youth exchanges will continue to expand, allowing friendship to deepen and opening a new chapter in bilateral relations through the enthusiasm and aspirations of younger generations.



Sharing a similar view, Cai Yuxuan said young people today are not only learners of the friendship forged by previous generations but also inheritors of the enduring ties between Vietnam and China.



Cai said she hopes young people in Vietnam and China will further engage in efforts to preserve their traditional friendship and keep the spirit of being “both comrades and brothers” alive for generations to come./.

VNA