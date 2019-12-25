Society More than 1.6 million jobs created in 2019 More than 1.655 million jobs were created in 2019, reaching 103.5 percent of the yearly plan and equal to 100.4 percent of the figure of the previous year, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Song Tu Tay island A working delegation from Brigade 146, High Command of Naval Zone 4, and reporters visited and presented gifts to soldiers and residents on Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa district, the central province of Khanh Hoa on December 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Joyful Christmas atmosphere in Hanoi Christmas season has arrived, and the festive atmosphere can be felt everywhere.

Society Association promotes livelihood support for bomb and mine victims More models on education, vocational training, employment and resettlement support, and community integration will be carried out in areas contaminated with unexploded ordnance (UXO) as part of efforts to create sustainable livelihoods for Vietnamese victims of bombs and mines.