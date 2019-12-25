Vietnamese Christians in Malaysia celebrate Christmas
Hundreds of Vietnamese Christians living in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas held a get-together to celebrate Christmas on December 24.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The event was supported by some Malaysian non-governmental organisations and a local church.
Josep Pham Toai, who is a member of the organizing board, said Vietnamese Christians in Malaysia always support each other and strengthen solidarity.
Statistics of the management board on Vietnamese labourers and experts in Malaysia show that the number of Vietnamese workers legally working in the country has dropped strongly to 20,000./.