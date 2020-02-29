Vietnamese citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in RoK
A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
In Daegu (Photo: Yonhap)
Seoul (VNA) – A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recently sent confirmation to the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK about the case.
In accordance with the International Health Regulations, KCDC already sent information about the patient to the Vietnamese Health Ministry.
Earlier, the RoK government said it will offer free treatment to Vietnamese nationals living in the country if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2.
The Vietnamese Embassy has sent dispatches to the RoK Foreign Ministry and related agencies and localities in the RoK asking them to ensure effective treatment for the Vietnamese patient.
As of the morning of February 29, the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK reached 2,931, with 16 deaths. Daegu alone accounted for more than 70 percent of the cases./.
