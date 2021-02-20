Society Mekong Delta takes measures against saltwater intrusion The Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has warned localities in the Mekong Delta to prepare plans to cope with saltwater intrusion.

Society Tree planting festival: Individual trees make a forest The tree planting festival initiated by President Ho Chi Minh has beeen a tradition in Vietnam for more than 60 years, encouraging afforestation and forest protection and greatly contributing to national development.

Society Long An working hard to cope with saline intrusion The agricultural sector in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has been actively adopting a wide range of solutions to store water resources for production and daily life as part of efforts to prevent the effects of saltwater intrusion.

Society COVID-19 outbreak forces cancellation of Vietnam Poetry Day The Vietnam Writers’ Association has decided to cancel the annual Vietnam Poetry Day, slated for February 26, due to the complex developments of COVID-19.