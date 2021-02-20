Vietnamese citizen wins Russia’s Golden Lion Award
At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – A Vietnamese entrepreneur has won the Golden Lion Award of Russia’s St. Petersburg city for his effective contributions to developing relations between the Russian locality and its global and regional partners.
The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg presented the awards to Duong Chi Kien, CEO of Golden Age Group, in recognition of his contributions to attracting investment and building win-win partnerships with partners of the city in Asia.
This year’s award were given to 10 individuals in the fields of popularising Russian language and culture abroad, preserving historical memories, implementing investment projects, and promoting export.
According to Chairman of the committee Evgheny Grigoriev, the award recognises contributions to establishing and strengthening international and inter-regional relations, and fostering dialogue between the municipal authorities and its people.
It is in recognition of the Golden Age Group's contribution to the external activities of St. Petersburg city, and also shows the successful integration of Vietnamese businesses in Russia, he added./.