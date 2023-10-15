Society Development strategy of rural occupations and economic development approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a development strategy of rural occupations until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Forum on ASEAN-Korea bilateral cooperation for youth held A forum themed "Fostering ASEAN-RoK Reciprocal Exchange and its Implications for the Youth" has been held by the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei University and the Yonsei Indonesia Association with the support of the embassies of Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia in Seoul.

Society Last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge joined The last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge, connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long, were joined in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 14.