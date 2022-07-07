Society National high school graduation exam 2022 starts nationwide The 2022 national high school graduation examination started on July 7 morning with literature being the first subject to be sit for.

Society Music programme raises funds for disadvantaged children Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a classical music performance programme to raise funds for children with extremely difficult circumstances at Hanoi Opera House on July 6.

Society Contest on Vietnam's seas and islands launched A knowledge contest on Vietnam’s seas and islands and a virtual reality exhibition with the theme of “To quoc ben bo song” (Fatherland by the waves) was launched in Hanoi on July 6.

Society Unemployment, underemployment drop in H1 The number of unemployed people in Vietnam stood at nearly 1.1 million in the first half of 2022, down 47,600 year-on-year, said an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO) at a press conference on in Hanoi on July 6.