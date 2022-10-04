Over 100 Vietnamese citizens that stayed illegally in China are returned to Vietnamese authorities at the Ly Van Border Gate (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) - Over 100 Vietnamese citizens that stayed illegally in China were returned to Vietnamese authorities at the Ly Van Border Gate in the northern province of Cao Bang on October 4.



The citizens admitted they all illegally entered China from 2019-2020 to work.



Due to the complications cause by COVID-19, Chinese authorities have clamped down on illegal entries.



Among the returned citizens, Hoang Dinh Huong from Bac Giang province was wanted for gambling.



The citizens were asked to complete procedures in accordance with legal regulations, and instructed to return to their localities.



The same day, police arrested Duong Van Huu from Cao Bang city who has been wanted for organising illegal immigration under Article 348 of the Penal Code. In December last year, Huu and two others arranged for four Chinese nationals to enter Vietnam illegally. After the Chinese nationals were detected and detained, Huu fled to the southern province of Binh Phuoc. He was arrested when returning home in Cao Bang city.

The provincial police is completing procedures to take the case to court./.