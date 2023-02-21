Luu Thai Hung (third from left) and other members of the VPA team at a site in Hatay province of Turkey (Photo: VNA)

Right then the VPA team arrived to help with search and rescue work, he felt both moved and proud, and immediately decided to join the team and served as an interpreter to help them fulfill their duties.



He said that he and other volunteers gained strong support from colleagues in his company.



Accompanying the team, he has seen how the rescuers encountered and surmounted various difficulties such as in locating the exact positions of victims in devastated areas, ensuring equipment, or preparing meals amid limited conditions. However, they also received assistance from the coordinating agency, police, and Turkey's military.



Braving hardships and challenges, the military officers and volunteers like him maintained the determination to fulfill duties, Hung went on, and they obtained encouraging results.



One thing that left a strong impression on him was the Turkish people’s sentiment and gratitude toward the VPA team. They were warmly welcomed by locals in every place they came, and many residents shared food and water with the team even though the Turkish people themselves were still struggling with difficulties, he said.



Hung added that he and other Vietnamese in Turkey are always ready to help the Vietnamese task force perform tasks in the most effective manner./.

VNA