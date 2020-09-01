Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine brought home
More than 240 Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine were brought home on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 31 and September 1.
All passengers onboard and crewmembers received medical check-ups right after landing in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City before being sent to quarantine facilities (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 240 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine were brought home on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 31 and September 1.
The passengers included children, pregnant women, the elderly, sick people, students who have no accommodation due to the closure of campus, and workers with expired labour contracts.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine sent officials to the airport to support them in boarding procedures.
Safety and hygiene measures were applied during the flights to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All passengers onboard and crewmembers received medical check-ups right after landing in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City before being sent to quarantine facilities.
In the coming time, more flights will be operated to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.