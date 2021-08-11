Business Measures sought to promote cooperation between Japan’s Niigata, Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has paid a working visit to Niigata to seek measures to foster economic partnership between the Japanese prefecture and Vietnamese localities.

Business Petrol prices kept unchanged in latest review Retail petrol prices remain unchanged in the latest periodic review made by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on August 11.

Business Vingroup sets up new energy, AI subsidiaries Two new subsidiaries under the Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup – the VinES Energy Solutions JSC (VinES) and VinAI Artificial Intelligence Application and Research JSC (VinAI) – have been established with charter capital of 1,000 billion VND (43.68 million USD) and 425 billion VND, respectively.

Business Drastic measures applied to ensure fast customs clearance amid COVID-19 Numerous solutions have been rolled out to deal with the congestion at seaports and make customs clearance process faster amid impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.