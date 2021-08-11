Vietnamese coconut conquering Belgian market
Canned pure fresh coconut water Cocoxim of Ben Tre Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Betrimex) has become popular among consumers in Belgium for several years. This product is imported directly from Vietnam by the Belgian start-up company South Export Alliance and distributed in Belgium, France and the Czech Republic.
Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, with preferential tariffs offered to Vietnamese agricultural products imported into the EU, South Export Alliance has had favourable conditions to expand its business.
EVFTA has opened new opportunities for South Export Alliance that also sells Cocoxim to France and the Czech Republic.
Vietnamese agricultural products have affirmed its foothold in the EU - a vivid illustration for Vietnam’s ability to produce high-quality goods./.